Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Powell (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Powell is in danger of missing his fifth consecutive contest due to left knee patellar tendinopathy. If the veteran swingman remains on the shelf, Amir Coffey, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Derrick Jones are all candidates for an increased role.

More News