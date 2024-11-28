Powell (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.
Powell has missed five games in a row due to a nagging hamstring injury, but the questionable tag suggests he could have a chance to return to action Friday. Amir Coffey, Jordan Miller, Kevin Porter and others should continue seeing expanded roles if Powell remains sidelined, though.
