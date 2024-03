Powell (lower leg) is questionable to play Sunday against the 76ers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Powell missed Friday's matchup against the Trail Blazers and has missed three games in a row, so it wouldn't be surprising if that streak moves any further Sunday. If that's the case, then Amir Coffey, Bones Hyland and Brandon Boston would all see an increased run off the bench.