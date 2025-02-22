Powell (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Powell is in jeopardy of missing a second consecutive game due to left knee soreness. Amir Coffey started in the Clippers' loss to the Bucks on Thursday, and he would likely stay in the starting five Sunday should Powell be sidelined.
