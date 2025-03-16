Powell (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Lauren Rosen of FanDuel Sports Network SoCal reports.
Powell was initially ruled out for 10 days at the beginning of the month, and he might be slightly ahead of schedule, as there's a chance the veteran forward might be able to return Sunday. Powell would provide a huge boost on offense for the Clippers, as he's been limited to just one game since the end of the All-Star break.
