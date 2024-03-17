Powell is listed as questionable to face the Hawks on Sunday due to a left lower leg injury, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Powell suffered the injury during Friday's 112-104 loss to the Pelicans, and his questionable tag isn't surprising, considering he was spotted in crutches following that loss. If Powell ends up being unavailable, then Amir Coffey and Brandon Boston could be in line to see more minutes Sunday.
