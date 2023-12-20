Powell (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Powell was not present at the morning shootaround. The timing isn't ideal, as Paul George (illness) is questionable for the same reason. Terance Mann could potentially see a heavy workload Wednesday, and Amir Coffey could earn a look as well.
More News
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Turns in 18 points off bench•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Logs 17 points from bench•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Sees 30 minutes Saturday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Available against Warriors•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Questionable against Golden State•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Doesn't return after leg injury•