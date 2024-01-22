Powell closed with 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and five rebounds across 24 minutes during Sunday's 125-114 victory over Brooklyn.

Powell provided a spark off the Clippers bench, ending as one of six players with a double-digit point total to go along with a handful of rebounds. Powell has recorded five or more rebounds in seven games this year, now reaching double figures in scoring in 10 of his last 11 contests.