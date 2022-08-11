Powell is rehabbing a fractured medial sesamoid bone in his left foot that he sustained last season, but he has been cleared to play, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Powell played his first full-court game of the season in the Drew League in Los Angeles on Sunday. He had been rehabbing a foot injury that caused him to miss 22 games for the Clippers last season. Powell said, "Still going through the rehab process, but I feel good to be able to go full tilt."