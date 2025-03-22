Coach Brian Shaw said that Powell will remain under an unspecified minutes restriction during Friday's game against Memphis, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Powell has played in each of the club's last two outings following a seven-game absence due to a hamstring strain, totaling 18 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 41 minutes. The Clippers will likely ease the veteran swingman back into full form ahead of the playoffs, and it would be surprising to see him play more than 30 minutes Friday.