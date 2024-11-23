Powell (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game versus the 76ers, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Powell's absence streak will extend to three games Sunday due to a left hamstring strain. The veteran guard's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Boston.
More News
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Progressing well from injury•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Ruled out next two games•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Scores 23 points Monday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Returns Monday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Iffy to come back Monday•