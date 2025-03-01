Powell (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Friday will mark the fifth straight game that Powell will be sidelined for due to left patellar tendinopathy. Head coach Ty Lue expressed optimism Friday that Powell should be available to make his return in Sunday's rematch against the Lakers, per independent NBA writer Justin Russo. Amir Coffey, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Derrick Jones will continue to see increased roles while Powell remains out.