Head coach Tyronn Lue said Friday that Powell (shoulder) will be out "a little bit longer," Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Powell progressed to 1-on-1 work earlier in the week, but he remains without a firm return timetable while working his way back from a dislocated left shoulder. He's already missed five straight games and will presumably remain out through the Clippers' upcoming back-to-back this weekend, making Tuesday's home matchup versus Oklahoma City his next chance to return. However, until the Clippers release an update saying Powell progressed to full-contact work, it's safe to assume he still has plenty of hurdles to clear before suiting up again.