Powell (ribs) has retaken the floor at practice Wednesday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Powell missed Sunday evening's tilt due to some soreness in his ribs but appears to be on a path to rejoining the action during Wednesday's preseason tilt. Powell should assume a role as a key bench piece behind Paul George entering 2022-23.
More News
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Rehabbing but cleared to play•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Scores 17 points off bench•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Excels with 16 points off bench•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Won't play Sunday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Minutes limit increased•