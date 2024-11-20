Powell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Powell left Monday's win over the Warriors in the first quarter with a left hamstring strain, though he returned to the game and posted 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over 26 minutes. The veteran guard has been stellar for the Clippers this season, and in November he has averaged 22.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 53.4 percent from deep across 33.5 minutes per game in 10 outings.