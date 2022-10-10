Powell has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason game against Minnesota due to left rib soreness, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The severity of Powell's injury isn't yet clear, but he'll be forced to miss at least one exhibition game. Terance Mann, Amir Coffey and Brandon Boston should see increased run Sunday, while Powell's final chance to suit up during the preseason will be Wednesday against the Nuggets.
