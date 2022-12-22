Powell posted 14 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 126-105 win over Charlotte.

Powell returned to the lineup after missing the previous 10 games due to a groin injury, scoring 14 points in just 19 minutes. Prior to going down, Powell had been playing his best basketball of the season, albeit without Kawhi Leonard in the lineup. The Clippers are basically back to full strength now, meaning Powell's role is likely to fluctuate slightly from one night to the next. He is a name to watch in standard formats, but given the depth on the roster, it will be tough for him to be a reliable source of production.