Powell posted 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two assists in 25 minutes during Friday's 108-94 loss to the Grizzlies.

The Clippers struggled massively on offense Friday, and Powell ended as one of the team's best scoring threats despite coming off the bench. The veteran forward is still shaking off the rust of being out several weeks with a shoulder injury, but now that he's healthy, he should remain a reliable scoring threat in both fantasy and real life despite his bench role.