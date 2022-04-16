Powell posted 17 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal across 24 minutes during Friday's 105-101 loss to New Orleans.

Powell was inefficient from the field, but the Clippers needed his offensive aggression with Paul George (COVID-19) sidelined. Across the Clippers' two-play in games, the veteran wing averaged 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 25.5 minutes.