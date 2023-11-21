Powell ended with 19 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Monday's 124-99 victory over the Spurs.

The Clippers continued to tinker with their lineup, and starting Terance Mann at the three looked like a bad decision from the get-go. Powell was one of the first guys off the bench and supplanted Mann for much of the game. Russell Westbrook volunteered to leave the starting lineup and Powell stands to benefit if the Clippers continue to honor the request. Despite the win, a lineup of Westbrook, James Harden, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac is the most talented combo, which would leave Powell as the top sub option for the starters.