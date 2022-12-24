Powell recorded 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 119-114 loss to the 76ers.

Powell missed 10 games due to a groin injury, but he hasn't missed a beat since returning and continues to operate as a reliable scoring threat in the Clippers' second unit. The small forward has scored in double digits in nine games in a row and is averaging 20.4 points per game during that span, so he remains a valuable fantasy asset even if he keeps coming off the bench going forward.