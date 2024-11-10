Powell amassed 24 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 victory over the Raptors.

Powell has been one of the biggest surprises in the early stages of the 2024-25 season, taking advantage of the absence of Kawhi Leonard (knee) to deliver career-best numbers in several categories. He's averaging a personal-best 25.5 points per game and has scored at least 20 points in every game but the season opener, but he's also notching career-high marks in assists per game, field goal percentage and three-point percentage, among other categories.