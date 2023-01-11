Powell contributed 27 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 113-101 win over the Mavericks.

Powell's 27 points marked his third-best scoring total of the season. Since missing 10 games, his scoring numbers have jumped around a bit, but he's still managed to average 16.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists over the last 11 games.