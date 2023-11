Powell had 10 points (3-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 106-100 victory over the Rockets.

Although Powell was relatively inefficient from the floor Friday, he scored in double figures for a third consecutive game and managed to match his season-high marks in rebounds and assists. Despite maintaining a bench role, the 30-year-old has had consistent playing time and has been a reliable scorer for the Clippers.