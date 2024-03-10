Powell chipped in 26 points (9-21 FG, 3-14 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 124-117 loss to Milwaukee.

Powell didn't have the most efficient game, but he managed to pace the Clippers in scoring in a game without Kawhi Leonard (groin) and Paul George (knee). Powell came into Sunday's contest shooting 44.6 percent from three on 5.0 attempts per game, but he's gone 5-for-23 over his last two games.