Powell amassed 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and one rebound across 30 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 victory over the Warriors.

Powell saw a lot of action off the bench, playing 30 minutes compared to 19 for Russell Westbrook. He even started the second half over Terance Mann, although his final stat line wasn't the greatest. With James Harden, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard running the show, usage won't be easy to come by in Los Angeles.