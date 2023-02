Powell is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Bulls, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

The 29-year-old made a spot start Sunday with Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Paul George (knee) sitting out but failed to take advantage of their absences with just 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes. Powell has averaged 12.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in 20.3 minutes while shooting 37.5 percent from the field across the past three games.