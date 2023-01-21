Powell ended Friday's 131-126 victory over the Spurs with 26 points (9-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 27 minutes.

Powell moved back to the bench with the returns of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard to the starting unit following one-game absences, but Powell was able to deliver a productive line thanks to his elite shooting from all three levels. He's now averaging 21.3 points and 3.4 triples on 51.9 percent shooting from the field over his last eight outings, which have come with Leonard sitting out twice and George on six occasions. With that in mind, Powell likely shouldn't be expected to continue his hot run, though he might be able to maintain enough usage to retain low-end value in 12-team points and categories leagues.