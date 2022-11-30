Powell posted 32 points (10-16 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 118-112 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Powell continues to come off the bench despite the fact that Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and Paul George (hamstring) are sidelined, but that is a head coach's decision and not a reflection of the importance he has on offense for the Clippers. The forward has scored in double digits in seven games in a row and in 11 of his last 12 contests, averaging 21.3 points per tilt during that aforementioned seven-game span.