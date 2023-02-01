Powell posted 27 points (7-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 108-103 victory over Chicago.

Powell turned things around in the victory, going off to the tune of 27 points including a perfect 10-of-10 from the line. After a rough week, it was nice to see Powell back doing what he does best. His role feels relatively secure, even if he does continue to come off the bench. His production can ebb and flow but when all is said and done, he remains a viable backend 12-team asset, especially for anyone simply needing points and threes.