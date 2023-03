The Clippers announced Sunday that Powell (shoulder) will be re-evaluated in a week, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Powell is slated to miss a seventh consecutive game Sunday, and he'll be unavailable for at least three additional matchups before he's re-evaluated. However, the 29-year-old went through skeleton work and 1-on-1 work this week, which is certainly a step in the right direction.