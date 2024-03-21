Powell (lower leg) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

It seemed as though Powell was trending toward playing after participating in shootaround Wednesday morning, however, he'll end up missing his second consecutive contest with a lower left leg contusion. In his stead, expect, Amir Coffey and Brandon Boston to take on larger roles, while Jordan Miller could crack the rotation once again. Powell's next chance to play will come Friday in a rematch with Portland.