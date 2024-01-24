Powell racked up 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 127-116 victory over the Lakers.

Powell continues to serve well as one of the team's best second-unit options, joining Russell Westbrook as a key reserve spark for the Clippers. He's averaging 13.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists this season.