Powell will start against the Suns on Tuesday, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
James Harden (foot) is joining Kawhi Leonard (knee) on the shelf for Tuesday, so Powell will give the Clippers a boost on offense by joining the first unit. As a result, P.J. Tucker will head to the bench.
