Powell (ribs) is in the starting five Wednesday versus Denver, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
After dealing with a lingering rib injury, Powell will finally return to the lineup. It'll be his first action since last Monday, Oct. 3 when he scored three points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out one assist and had two steals.
