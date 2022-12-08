Powell (groin) will not play Thursday against the Heat, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Powell had found his grove prior to his recent four-game absence, averaging 22.5 points in the last six games he played. Unfortunately, he's set for a fifth absence and isn't on the road trip, suggesting he's likely to sit Saturday as well. With Kawhi Leonard (injury management) and Terance Mann (concussion protocol) also sidelined, there should be plenty of minutes to go around for the healthy players Thursday.