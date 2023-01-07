Powell finished Friday's 128-115 loss to Minnesota with 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes.

Powell dropped in a team-high 21 points in the loss, picking up the offensive slack with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George resting on the second night of a back-to-back. Since returning from injury, Powell has barely been a top-150 player, averaging 16.0 points per game on 52.6 percent shooting. Unfortunately, he offers very little outside of scoring, making him a stream candidate in 12-team formats, as opposed to a must-roster talent.