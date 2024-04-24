Powell accumulated six points (2-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 96-93 loss to the Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Powell landed two three-pointers in the loss, although failed to connect on any other baskets. He remains an offensive sparkplug off the bench, but on nights like this, his lack of peripheral stats is on show for all to see. If the Clippers are to wrestle back the advantage, they are going to need Powell to be a more reliable offensive threat.