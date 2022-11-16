Powell finished with five points (2-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 loss to Dallas.

Powell played a season-low 18 minutes and scored in single digits for the first time since Nov. 6 and for the fourth time as a reserve (10 games). Coming into the contest, he was posting 12.3 points per game on 43.2 percent shooting, so the veteran wing will look to get back on track Thursday against the Pistons.