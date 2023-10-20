Powell posted 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and an assist across 28 minutes during Thursday's 103-90 loss to the Nuggets.

Powell had an opportunity to shine with most of the Clippers' starters on the bench, but he didn't make the most of his starting role. Powell connected on only 30.7 percent of his shots and made little impact in ancillary stats. Powell has shown explosiveness throughout his career, and he will likely be the first man up on nights when Kawhi Leonard or Paul George take a night off. While he's useful as a scorer, he doesn't provide much elsewhere. He averaged just 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists despite averaging 17.0 points per game last season.