Powell picked up a left arm injury in Thursday's loss to the Warriors, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Powell was seen in the locker room wearing a sling supporting his left arm. There is no update on the severity of the injury. Since the Clippers play Friday on the second leg of a back-to-back, it's safe to assume the guard's status will be questionable against the Kings. If Powell is forced to miss time, Terance Mann and Bones Hyland could both see an uptick in minutes.