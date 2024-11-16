Powell amassed eight points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Friday's 125-104 loss to the Rockets.

Powell was never going to maintain the scoring pace he showed in the first two weeks of the regular season, and he's been trending in the right direction of late now that opposing defenses and attacking him early and often. Powell has scored a combined 21 points while going 8-for-29 from the field in his last two outings. While he should continue to produce at a good-enough rate to remain valuable in most formats, fantasy managers should expect some kind of regression compared to the player who averaged 25.5 points per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor in his first 10 appearances.