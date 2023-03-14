Powell (shoulder) has been going through skeleton work and 1-on-1 work with Clippers assistants before practices and games over the last few days, but the team won't provide an updated timeline on his return until he's re-evaluated Friday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After Friday, the Clippers will kick off a weekend back-to-back set with a home game Saturday versus Orlando before traveling to Portland on Sunday. Even if Powell is cleared to resume taking contact the same day he's re-evaluated, he'll almost certainly be sidelined for at least the first half of the back-to-back set, and most likely both ends of it. Before suffering the left shoulder subluxation, Powell had averaged only 21.0 minutes per game off the bench over his most recent three contests. That level of playing time could make it difficult for him to re-emerge as a useful option in 12-team leagues while the Clippers are otherwise at full strength.