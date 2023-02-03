Powell totaled 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and two rebounds in 31 minutes during Thursday's 106-105 loss to the Bucks.

Powell did most of his damage in the second quarter with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field. The small forward chipped in another 11 points in the second half, 10 which came in the fourth quarter, to finish with a team-high 26 points off the bench. Powell also led the team in three pointers made with four and has now scored over 25 points in back-to-back contests, shooting 59.2 percent from the floor over that brief stretch.