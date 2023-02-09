Powell amassed 24 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 110-104 loss to the Mavericks.

Powell shined as a scoring threat Wednesday and has been on fire of late, reaching the 20-point mark in four of his last five outings off the bench and shooting 52.1 percent from the field in that span. The veteran has established himself as one of Los Angeles' main scoring weapons despite his bench role and is averaging a robust 19.2 points per game across 20 appearances (two starts) since the start of January.