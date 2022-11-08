Powell finished with 17 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), one rebound and two steals over 28 minutes in Monday's 119-117 victory versus the Cavaliers.

While he was almost invisible on the boards and didn't hand out a single assist, Powell led Los Angeles reserves with 17 points on just six field-goal tries. The veteran also tied for the team lead with a pair of thefts and didn't commit any turnovers. This was one of Powell's better efforts so far this season -- to date, he's scored in single digits in seven of his 11 contests despite averaging a hefty 25.3 minutes per game.