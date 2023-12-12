Powell amassed 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 132-127 win over the Trail Blazers.

Powell continues to distinguish himself s a sixth man, providing support across three positions with the second unit. The veteran is enjoying a nice four-game run. averaging 13.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists over that span.