Powell tweaked his left leg during Friday's 112-104 loss to the Pelicans, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports. He finished with 15 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one assist and one steal across 26 minutes.

Powell was injured while fighting for a loose ball, and while he managed to stay in the game, his status for Sunday's game against Atlanta could be in jeopardy considering he was using crutches in the locker room. If Powell is unable to suit up, the Clippers could turn to Bones Hyland and Amir Coffey to pick up some backcourt minutes.