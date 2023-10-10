Powell has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason game against Utah due to an undisclosed injury, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Brandon Boston (knee) and Marcus Morris (groin) will both be sidelined due to injuries, but it appears Powell is simply dealing with general soreness. During Sunday's preseason opener, Powell scored six points in 16 minutes.
