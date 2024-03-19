Powell (lower leg) traveled with the Clippers to Portland, but it's unclear if he'll play Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Powell tweaked his left leg in Friday's loss to the Pelicans and was sidelined in Sunday's loss to the Hawks while sporting a boot. The Clippers' official injury report for Wednesday's game should be released later Tuesday, but Powell looks like he'll be listed as questionable for the upcoming contest in a best-case scenario.